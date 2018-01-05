Pensacola Police Investigate Pedestrian Struck in Hit and Run

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are on the scene investigating a hit and run, where a pedestrian was struck.

The accident occurred at F Street and West Cervantes Street late Friday evening.

Mike Wood with the Pensacola Police Department says a female was hit by a silver Mustang on W. Cervantes Street.

The silver Mustang left westbound on W. Cervantes, according to Wood.

Police say the female victim sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition.

News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene.