Pensacola kicks off Mardi Gras with huge celebration

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The krews and floats all gathered on Palafox Street for the kick-off celebration for Mardi Gras.

A priest blessed each float so it would be ready for the season.

There were people all over the street listening to music and having a good time.

One girl said Mardi Gras is one of her favorite celebrations.

“My favorite thing about Mardi Gras is eating the king cake and gathering all the beads,” she said. “It’s a really fun thing to do.”

The first official parade is February 9th.