Pensacola and Mobile homicide numbers very different in 2017

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola had zero homicides for 2017, but it was a much different story for the City of Mobile.

Pensacola Chief of Police Tomi Lyter says attacking the underlying causes of gun violence has really helped with the cities crime rate. He says the gun crimes task force has been aggressive.

“Any gun that’s recovered they track it down,” Lyter said. “Any shooting they follow up on.”

There were 54 homicides in the City of Mobile in 2017. That’s ten more than 2016.

That’s not the direction the city wants to go in. The Mayor of Mobile Sandy Stimpson vowed to have the safest city by 2020.

Mobile Chief of Police Lawrence Battiste says they are open to learning from other departments.

“We look at strategies being used around the country,” Battiste said. “We never say that there’s something someone else is doing that we wouldn’t try to implement. We’ll look at what Pensacola has done in the past with their gun crimes.”

Lyter says every city is unique, and he can’t comment on why Mobile has had such a violent year. He says economic development has also been a driving factor when it comes to a lower crime rate in Pensacola.

“I think economically viable neighborhoods lend themselves to lower crime rate,” Lyter said.”And that’s what we’re seeing in the city is this shift towards a much nicer city. We’re a different city today than we were five years ago and certainly ten years ago.”

It’s important to note that Pensacola is only a quarter of the size of Mobile.