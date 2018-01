PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A house fire in Prichard on Friday may have started after someone threw hot grease at another person.

The owner of the rental property says two people at the home got into an argument, and one of them threw hot grease at the other, which the owner says set part of the house on fire.

The home is located on St. Stephens Rd. near Prichard Ave.

It is unknown how much of the house was damaged in the fire.