NAACP releases statement in support of family demanding body cam footage from Troy Police

TROY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama NAACP has released a statement in support of a Troy family’s request for body cam footage after a 17-year-old ended up beaten and bloody following an altercation with Troy Police.

Ulysses Wilkerson suffered multiple injuries and had to have surgery following the altercation on December 23rd.

Wilkerson’s mom posted photos of his bruised and swollen face to Facebook, which has since gone viral. Community members and activists all over the country expressed outrage over the photo. Organizers have held a rally and a press conference demanding answers.

In the statement released by the NAACP, the organization says it plans to work with citizens and police departments all over the country to bring attention to the issue of “inhumane policing of our communities”.

