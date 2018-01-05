Movie Made in Mobile and Fairhope is Golden Globe Contender

(WKRG) — With any luck, the horror, comedy and socially satirical film ‘Get Out’ could pick up a couple of Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. The film that was shot at locations in Mobile and Fairhope is nominated in two categories; Best Picture/Musical or Comedy, and Best Actor/Musical or Comedy for Daniel Kaluuya.

For the Gulf Coast, it’s advertising you can’t really buy in terms of luring more films to shoot here. Eva Golson of the Mobile Film Office said her job is to scout the best locations they can for the film. She says if they like what they see, the filmmakers will come here. But she says, they are also looking at other cities.

But while the locations for ‘Get Out’ are featured, so is a lot of local talent. Barefoot Models and Talent agent Suzanne Massengill says people who auditioned as extras had no idea the film would receive the kind of attention it’s getting.

There is even some Oscar buzz for ‘Get Out,’ having won seven ‘Best Film’ awards from critics associations across the country. It’s one of the biggest grossing independent films of 2017 having raked in some $175 million so far. Not bad for a movie that began as a low-budget affair with a first time director in Jordan Peele.

“We wish the cast and crew luck Sunday night, “ said Mobile Mayor, Sandy Stimpson. “We are extremely proud of the Mobile Film Office and the work that has been produced in Mobile. Our film industry is a real success story for Alabama and something we hope to keep building in the future.”