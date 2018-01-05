Mobile Police to Offer Reward in Murder of 89-Year-Old Man

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has announced it is offering a $5,000 reward to any tipster who can provide information on the city’s unsolved murders in 2017.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste made a statement in a press conference Friday at Mobile Headquarters, announcing a reward offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of John Higby’s killer. Higby was the 89-year-old man shot and killed in the Dauphin Square Shopping Center parking lot in late December.

Mobile Police also plan to offer a reward for information in the ten other unsolved murder cases in 2017.

UNSOLVED MURDER CASES 2017

2/21/2017 – Idrian Gardner

4/28/2017 – Bradley Huey

5/19/2017 – James Hipp

7/12/2017 – Derrick Buford

8/03/2017 – Larry Willingham

9/29/2017 – Chantaye Kitt

10/05/2017 – Talmadge Dowdlan

11/08/2017 – Roderick Conner

12/21/2017 – Kenneth Foster

12/21/2017 – James Rutledge

12/27/2017 – John Higby