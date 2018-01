FORT MORGAN, Ala (WKRG) – A man was taken by air ambulance to the hospital after falling on ice in Fort Morgan Friday morning. Emergency workers say he wasn’t hurt badly, instead taken to the hospital as a precaution. But, it is a rare incident that someone in South Alabama falls on ice. A viewer sent News 5 pictures of the scene as it happened around 8 o’clock Friday morning at the Dunes resort, about a mile east of the fort. The man was in his own driveway when he slipped and fell.

