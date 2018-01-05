Jarrett Stidham announces intention to stay at Auburn for 2018

WIAT Staff Published:
Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham runs the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Jarrett Stidham has announced that he will remain at Auburn in 2018 instead of declaring for the draft, according to Twitter.

Stidham led Auburn to one of their more successful seasons in recent memory, throwing for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns to earn a 151 passer rating. Auburn triumphed over Bama in the Iron Bowl and Georgia in the latest installment of the South’s Oldest Rivalry before falling to Georgia in the SEC Championship 28-7.

Auburn’s season ended with a loss to the UCF Knights in the Peach Bowl.

