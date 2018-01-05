Hit and Run Suspect Arrested in Escambia County, Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fugitive wanted for charges that include hit and run is off the streets in Escambia County, Florida.

30-year-old Tony Simmons Jr. was booked into the Escambia County Jail Thursday night on charges that include hit and run, reckless driving and eluding police.

“It looks like Tony has gotten couple new tattoos since his last photo session,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

One of those tattoos is on his forehead and appears to read “Only God Knows Why.”

According to the Escambia County Jail website, Simmons is scheduled to appear in court on January 25.