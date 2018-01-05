Film company fined in ‘The Walking Dead’ stuntman’s death

Associated Press Published:
Stuntman John Bernecker died from injuries suffered in a fall during an accident on the set of 'The Walking Dead' on July 12, 2017. (Photo courtesy: IMDB.com)

ATLANTA (AP) – Federal authorities have imposed the maximum allowable fines on a film company in the on-set death of a stuntman for “The Walking Dead.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a news release Friday that it issued a “serious citation” to Stalwart Films LLC and proposed penalties totaling $12,675 “for failing to protect employees from fall hazards while filming.”

John Bernecker, 33, died July 12 from injuries suffered in a fall on the hit show’s set in Senoia, about 35 miles south of Atlanta.

According to a report from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, assistant director Matthew Goodwin told a responding officer that Bernecker intended to fall onto a pad but instead fell head-first onto concrete about 22 feet below.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

