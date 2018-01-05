Escambia County firefighters work to make sure families have a home

(WKRG) — Firefighters in Escambia County want to make sure families who lose their homes in a fire have a place to go.

President of the Escambia County Professional Firefighters Nick Gradia says they are in the fundraising phase. He says they will lease a five bedroom two bathroom home from a local church.

He says each family would stay in the home for a few weeks and then the fire department would find them other services.

He says the home needs a lot of repairs and upgrades so he’s calling on the community for help.

“We’re looking to remodel this thing from the roof to the floor,” Gradia said.”We’re reaching out to local businesses and roofing companies.”

There will be a gala on Saturday, March 10th to raise money for this fundraiser.