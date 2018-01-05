Dog Snatched By Eagle, Found Alive 4 Miles Away

BOWMANSTOWN, Pa. (WFMZ/CNN) – You could say the Newhards are animal people. They have four little dogs who complete their family. But Tuesday, they had come to tearful terms that they had lost one.

“Never crossed my mind that that would ever happen,” says Monica Newhard.

Tuesday afternoon, the dogs went out into the yard to play, as usual.

Monica says her brother was the one who was home and let them out. He looked up and saw a majestic eagle circling…but then, it swooped down.

“He’s thinking ‘what beautiful wings’ and then all the sudden he’s going, ‘Oh my god, that’s Zoey!” Monica says, recalling what her brother saw.

In a flash, little eight-pound Zoey was gone, flying out of sight, clutched in the eagle’s talons.

The family desperately began searching near their home on the Lehigh River. They say the temps were in the single digits. The water had frozen, and they realized, the eagle must’ve been looking for alternatives for food.

They put a picture on Facebook, hoping they’d at least get the body back, so they could bury her.

“Never were we looking or ever thinking that our dog would be alive. It was dead, you know?” Monica says.

Meantime, two hours later and four miles away, Christina Hartman spotted something in the road.

“I see a little spot in the road, white spot,” Christina says, thinking at first it was snow, but upon closer inspection, “it’s all frozen, hardly moving,” she realized it was a dog.

She took Zoey home, fed her, revived her, and knew she had a family somewhere.

So, she went online…

“And the second thing I see is Monica, and her granddaughter and Zoey,” Christina says excitedly.

She didn’t know the people, but she recognized the dog instantly.

‘I said to my friend Cindy, ‘Oh my god, this is a miracle! There’s a God!'” and says the two started jumping up and down with excitement.

Now reunited, everyone involved is still in awe of this.

“So many things had gone wrong,” Monica says, pausing, then adds, “and, they didn’t.”

Christina tears up, remembering when she got Zoey back in the arms of its family.

“Oh, it made me cry and Monica is such a nice lady,” her voice trails off as she cries and looks over at Monica, who is smiling, and tells us oh-so-grateful to such a kind person who went out of her way, for her little Zoey.

The Newhard family is gratefully back together again….all four fur babies…and maybe a couple extended family members to boot.

“People are good, there is good in this world. With everything going on in this world, you think no, there’s not. And there really is.”

Monica says another stranger has done something kind by offering them a large crate for free, so the dogs can play in the yard more protected from the large birds that circle near their house by the river.

She’s also looking into some special Velcro jackets that are made to protect small animals from overhead prey.

If they’re snatched, the Velcro will tear away, and release them back to the ground.