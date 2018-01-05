Disney offers rare 3-day ticket discount for Florida residents

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Disney fans, you can now make 2018 the most magical year yet with discount tickets!

Disney is offering tickets for three days to any of the parks for just $159.

That comes out to $53 per ticket when they normally cost $99-$119!

According to Walt Disney World’s website, the limited-time deal is for Florida residents only and is $159 per person.

But it gets even better. For just $20 more per person, you can add a fourth day of fun for the whole family!

The Discover Disney Tickets are available to be used on any day from now until June 24.

The tickets admit one park per day and are nonrefundable. The set of tickets expires six months after the date of first use or on June 24.