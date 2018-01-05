CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog Attacks Family Pet, Owners Concerned for Their Safety

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A warning the video is graphic and may not be suitable for all viewers. The little dog did survive the attack.

Two chihuahuas were in their own backyard when suddenly the unthinkable happens. The neighbor’s dog has dug under the privacy fence and attacks. It’s quick and violent and all caught on home security cameras.

“When I see first time, I could not believe she survived,” says Jan Lerch as he holds 10-year-old Boo-Boo. After a short stay at the emergency vets, she is back home.

“The vet says she is very, very lucky cause usually when a pit bull gets another dog, it’s over.”

Lerch says the neighbor’s dog dug a two-foot hole under his fence. Lerch has now stuffed the hole with plywood and a spare tire. “He said he is going to keep the dogs inside till he can fix the hole and after the animal control show up, he disappear and his dog was in my yard.” This time, Lerch says, he was the victim and he has the scratches on his arm to prove it.

“The dog attack on my dogs was very vicious,” says Lerch’s wife who didn’t want to be identified. “It was without warning. They never knew that dog was there. He had her before, not even barking, that worries me.”

The concern is not only for their family but for the entire neighborhood. “When they kill somebody, it’s too late. You can’t undo somebody dying.”

Animal control officers have been in contact with the neighbor and he has paid the medical costs so far. He declined an on-camera interview and said the case will be settled in court.