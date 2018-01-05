BREAKING: House, Several Cars Burn in Dauphin Island Fire

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire on Dauphin Island on Friday destroyed a home and also burned several vehicles.

The home is located on Bienville Blvd. across from the Mobile Bay Ferry. The call came in around 12:10 p.m.

Fire departments from Fowl River and the Alabama Port have also responded to help the Dauphin Island Fire Department.

One firefighter at the scene told us the crews contained the fire in about 20 minutes. He said the people who live at the home work offshore and were not there when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews still working to extinguish the Residential Fire on Dauphin Island. Fowl River, Dauphin Island, & Alabama Port all on scene. PC- Mobile Bay Ferry FB page. pic.twitter.com/UER909aKiY — Grand Bay Fire (@GrandBayFire) January 5, 2018