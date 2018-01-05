Bond Set for Man Accused of Killing Mother of Four

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – A judge set bond at $180,000 for Antonio Collier Friday morning. He is accused of shooting and killing Mercedes Jackson Tuesday afternoon.

New details about the case were revealed in court Friday morning.

Prosecutors say Collier threatened Jackson the night before the murder. They say he called her threatening to kill her over the phone. Prosecutors say Collier later drove to Jackson’s mother’s home holding a gun to Jackson’s head.

Prosecutors say the next day on January 2 Jackson and her new boyfriend were helping her sister with car troubles when Collier showed up with a gun.

Prosecutors say Jackson and her boyfriend drove off to get away from Collier. Prosecutors say Collier shot at them, fatally striking Jackson in the head.

Collier’s defense attorney told the court Jackson’s family showed up at Collier’s mothers house after the murder and fired more than 40 shots. The defense declined to comment about the case after Friday’s bond hearing.

Bond for the murder charge was set at $150,000. Bond for the shooting into an occupied vehicle charge was set at $30,000.

Collier pleaded not guilty to both charges. His preliminary hearing is set for January 24.