BCSO: Serial Burglar Arrested For Stealing Guns, Christmas Presents

BALDWIN CO, Ala (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve captured a man who’s been burglarizing homes from Perdido to Bay Minette, stealing guns and Christmas presents. Deputies say Lewis Lamar Clayton, Jr. forced entry into homes and garages over the last month. On January 2nd he was caught on a game camera, according to investigators. After sharing the picture to other agencies, officers found a man matching the description and stopped him. Investigators say he was wearing the same clothing from the burglary that was captured on camera.

The Sheriff’s office says that during an interview, “Clayton confessed to five reported burglaries, two unreported burglaries, and a burglary in Nokomis (Escambia County AL) that was committed earlier this same day. During the interview the suspect admitted to knocking on the doors of residences to ensure no one was home before forcing entry through a back or side door. His primary property targets were guns, TV’s and most notably Christmas presents that was located under victim’s Christmas trees”

Clayton is charged with 5 counts of third degree burglary. Deputies say they found the stolen things including 13 guns, lawn equipment, power tools and a TV.