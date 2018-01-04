Woman says man broke into her home and beat and stabbed her

A Theodore woman says a man broke into her house and beat and stabbed her. She says the suspect also beat her 13-year-old grandson.

May Thorton says on Tuesday morning around 12:30 she woke up covered in blood. She says the suspect beat her while she was sleeping.

Thorton says she knows who the suspect is, but Mobile police have not released the name yet.

Thorton says as of now, she’s in a lot of pain.

“You can just imagine the pain this is,” Thorton said. “I have fractures in my jaw and in my nose. He also stabbed me in my head.”

Isaacc Melton is Thorton’s grandson who was home at the time. He says he was getting up to go to the bathroom when he noticed the suspect inside his home.

“And he was just beating me and beating me and beating me,” Melton said. “That led me to my bed. And blood was gushing.”

Melton says he was able to break away from the suspect and run to a neighbor’s house to call police.

Thorton says she just wants the suspect caught as soon as possible. She’s afraid to go home. She says she has a message for the person who did this.

“You should never get out,” Thorton said. “You’re a sick person and there’s no excuse for this.”

Thorton says she has a long recovery ahead, she will have to keep the staples in for the next few weeks. Then she says she has to see a plastic surgeon.