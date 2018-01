SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A power outage at Spanish Fort High School has prompted the school district to dismiss students early.

The superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools is letting students leave at 12:30 p.m.

“For those who do not have transportation, those students will be in the cafeteria until transportation arrives. Buses will also run at this time,” the school district said in a release.

The district says parents have been called to notify.