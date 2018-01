The Post reports Leigh Corfman, who alleges Moore touched her sexually when she was 14, is not seeking financial compensation other than legal costs; but wants “a declaratory judgment of defamation, a public apology from Moore, and a court-enforced ban on him or his campaign publicly attacking her again.”

