Officials: Explosion at Bay Minette Oil Storage Facility Caused by Heaters

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Officials in Bay Minette believe heaters are to blame for an explosion that rattled the community on Thursday.

It happened at the Mcpherson Oil Products storage facility on South Hoyle Street.

Bay Minette Fire Chief Mike Minchew says his department got the call around 2:00 p.m. He says a container with about 4,000 gallons of grease was surrounded by heaters to stop it from freezing when it exploded.

The blast ripped through part of the facility’s roof.

Chief Minchew tells News 5 it could have been way worse than it was.

“I mean we could have had another explosion as well as a larger fire,” Chief Minchew said. “Inside the warehouse behind the tank there’s also product inside there with smaller containers, 5-gallon buckets as well as small shipping containers. That’s what we we’re concerned for is the fire spreading to the rest of the facility.”

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within about ten minutes before it spread to other containers.

No injuries were reported.