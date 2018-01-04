MPD: Attempted Motorcycle Thief Busted After Leaving His Name at Crime Scene

By Published:
Source: Mobile County Sheriff's Office

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Mobile police say they tracked down a man who was trying to steal a motorcycle, because he left something behind when he ran off. 45-year-old Daniel Milstid is charged with receiving stolen property, possession of burglar tools, resisting arrest and failure to obey. Police say he was trying to steal a motorcycle Tuesday night at Ken’s Car Tunes on Government Boulevard. The bike owner caught him red handed and he ran off. Police say Milstid left the 2014 Honda CBR behind, but also left behind bond paperwork that had his name on it. They caught him at a nearby hotel.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s