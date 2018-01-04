MPD: Attempted Motorcycle Thief Busted After Leaving His Name at Crime Scene

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Mobile police say they tracked down a man who was trying to steal a motorcycle, because he left something behind when he ran off. 45-year-old Daniel Milstid is charged with receiving stolen property, possession of burglar tools, resisting arrest and failure to obey. Police say he was trying to steal a motorcycle Tuesday night at Ken’s Car Tunes on Government Boulevard. The bike owner caught him red handed and he ran off. Police say Milstid left the 2014 Honda CBR behind, but also left behind bond paperwork that had his name on it. They caught him at a nearby hotel.

