UPDATE: 19-Year-Old Woman Missing, Last Seen in Downtown Mobile Found Safe

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE January 4, 2018– The Mobile Police Department reports that Hanna Statkewicz has returned home.

The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate missing person 19-year-old Hanna Statkewicz.

Stankiewicz was last seen on December 22 in the Downtown Mobile area, according to police.

MPD says she was last known to be wearing a black jacket with a hood. She is 5’7″ and 132 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.