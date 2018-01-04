UPDATE: 19-Year-Old Woman Missing, Last Seen in Downtown Mobile Found Safe

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE January 4, 2018– The Mobile Police Department reports that Hanna Statkewicz has returned home.

The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate missing person 19-year-old Hanna Statkewicz.

Stankiewicz was last seen on December 22 in the Downtown Mobile area, according to police.

MPD says she was last known to be wearing a black jacket with a hood. She is 5’7″ and 132 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s