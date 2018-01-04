MCSO Deputy Injured During Arrest, Suspect Captured After Pursuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – One person is in custody following a pursuit through Tillmans Corner Thursday afternoon. The Mobile Sheriffs office says a man was stopped for a traffic violation and deputies learned that he had at least a dozen outstanding warrants. That’s when Sgt. Joe Mahoney says the man took off dragging a deputy approximately 10 feet before the deputy let go. The deputy sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The suspect led deputies on a high-speed pursuit around Tillmans Corner for approximately 15 minutes.

The pursuit ended at Wigfield and Hillview streets and which point the suspect continued to resist deputies. The suspect sustained injuries during his arrest and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

In a post on Facebook, the sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Joshua Alexander Fillingame.