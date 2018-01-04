LIVE Traffic Blog

6:34 – Another chilly start to your morning commute greets you as you head out the door this morning so give yourself an extra few minutes to get that vehicle warmed up. Traffic volume starting to pick up a little bit crossing the Bayway this morning but still moving along without any problems. No issues right now through the tunnels. It’s back to school for Mobile County Public Schools beginning today so extra caution through those school zones this morning but we’re accident-free right now throughout Mobile. Looking good through Baldwin County and no issues right now along the Panhandle.

6:21 – Bundle up on your way out the door this morning and another chilly start for your Thursday, but at least the roadways look good crossing the Bayway and Causeway. Accident free both directions in Mobile. We do have an accident in the Mount Vernon area on Highway 43 South Bound at West Coy Smith Highway. An accident with debris in the road way but there were no injuries involved. Beyond that no other accidents in Mobile. It’s back to school for the Mobile County public school system so extra caution through those school zones again today but Baldwin County and on the Panhandle we’re moving along accident-free