Hyundai, Aurora To Sell Self-Driving Cars By 2021

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – Hyundai Motor Co. says it will begin selling its first self-driving vehicles by 2021 in partnership with U.S.-based self-driving technology startup Aurora Innovation Inc.

The South Korean company said Thursday that in three years, Hyundai and Aurora will bring autonomous vehicles to markets that can operate without human input in most conditions. The auto industry designates that as “level 4 autonomous driving,” just one stage short of fully autonomous driving.

Aurora was founded by a former chief technology officer at Google’s self-driving car unit, a former Tesla Autopilot director and a former self-driving engineer at Uber. Hyundai has been seeking partners as it seeks to keep a pace with changes in an industry that is being transformed by artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and other cutting-edge technologies.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)