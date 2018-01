GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf State Park Pier is closed while crews repair some water pipes that broke during this week’s cold weather.

The pier closed on Wednesday and remained off-limits on Thursday.

Caution tape and orange cones blocked the entrance to the pier when a News 5 crew drove by on Thursday.

Officials are hoping the repairs can be completed in time for the pier to reopen on Friday.