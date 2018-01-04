BREAKING: Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook San Francisco Bay Area residents out of their slumber early Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake’s epicenter was 2 miles from Berkeley, California. The earthquake had a preliminary depth of 8 miles.

No damage or injuries was immediately recorded.

The USGS website says people reported feeling the quake 40 miles south in San Jose.

