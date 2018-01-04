BREAKING: Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay Area

Associated Press Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook San Francisco Bay Area residents out of their slumber early Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake’s epicenter was 2 miles from Berkeley, California. The earthquake had a preliminary depth of 8 miles.

No damage or injuries was immediately recorded.

The USGS website says people reported feeling the quake 40 miles south in San Jose.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s