Drone Taxi? Pensacola Startup Wants To Fly You Around Town

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If a new startup gets off the ground in Northwest Florida, you may soon be able to pass on hailing an Uber and board a drone taxi instead.

AAA Flying Taxi is a Pensacola startup that bills itself as the city’s “first flying taxi company.”

On its website, the startup has posted renderings of what the drone taxis, as well as the landing pads and facilities, would look like.

“We Get You There Through The Air,” the company’s slogan reads on the site.

So how likely is it that we’ll see something like this actually happen? The Pensacola News Journal reports the startup is still trying to get approval from the city. If that happens, the report says AAA Flying Taxi wants the first locations to be at Cordova Mall and the airport.

Again, these are drones, so no pilot will be guiding you to your destination. Instead, the PNJ report says you’ll punch your destination into a kiosk to get a code. You’ll then input that code in the drone, and off you go!