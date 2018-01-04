Chickasaw Home a Total Loss in Thursday Night Fire

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG)- A Chickasaw home is a total loss after it erupts in flames Thursday evening.

First responders tell News 5 they received numerous reports from people in the area saying they heard a loud boom prior to the fire around 7PM.

When they responded to the home at 4th Avenue and Hopi Street, firefighters say it was already a total loss. However, they took quick action to make sure it didn’t spread to nearby homes.

The home to the left of the fire sustained smoke and heat damage.

The city’s safety director, Chris Mclean, says the weather may be responsible for a recent increase in fires. “We’ve had an unusual amount of house fires within the last couple of months. People that live in Alabama are not used to this type of cold weather and they’re not used to running their heat for this long, you know so things unfortunately occur.”

Although we’ve seen an increase in house fires all across our area, investigators are not sure what exactly caused Thursday night’s fire in Chickasaw.

Police confirm to News 5 that a husband, wife and their 5-year old child live at the home which is destroyed. They were not at the house when the fire started and no injuries were reported.

Investigators with the city of Chickasaw are looking into its cause.