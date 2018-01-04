Caught On Camera: Three Foley Businesses Burglarized By One Suspect

Around midnight, a brick crashes through a glass door at a Foley cleaning business. “He hit the door and about 30 seconds he was in.” Once inside, the man spends almost an hour rummaging through drawers, breaking into a cash register and basically trashing the place.

“It appears he was looking for basically money,” says Service Master-owner Tina Burdine. “He left electronics, left valuable other things that could be pawned but took all the cash that we had in the office.”

Surveillance camera’s captured it all. “We have lots of good cameras throughout the property and we have many good pictures of the guy so hopefully that will help the police in catching him.”

Burdine spent most of Thursday cleaning up and repairing the damage and while she wants the guy caught, that’s not all she wants. “There are so many organizations out there that will help somebody in need but you don’t have to steal from people that work hard for the money and could jeopardize their jobs because of a business getting robbed. If you ask, most people will help you out.”

Two other business, WestCo and Bath, Kitchens and Floors were also hit by the same suspect according to police. If you recognize him you are asked to call Foley Police or your local law enforcement agency.