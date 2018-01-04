Caught on Camera: Suspect Wanted for Three Burglaries in Foley

News 5’s Debbie Williams has obtained surveillance video of the suspect and will have a live report Thursday on News 5 at 6 p.m.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Surveillance cameras got a pretty good look at a man suspected of burglarizing three businesses in Baldwin County.

Foley Police on Thursday released images of the suspect in hopes that the public can help identify him.

According to police, the three burglaries happened at the following locations on the northern end of the city:

Service Master/U-Haul

Kitchen, Bath, Floors and More

Wesco

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call Foley Police at 251-943-4431.