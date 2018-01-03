Storm system brings snow, ice to Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Parts of Florida got a dose of winter weather on Wednesday morning when Mother Nature brought snow and ice to the Sunshine State.

Snow fell in Tallahassee on Wednesday morning. The area received enough snow for police to tweet a warning to residents, along with a video of snow falling on a Tallahassee Police Department car.

“It’s snowing in Tallahassee! As exciting as this is, please use extreme caution if you are driving & don’t expose yourself to the cold for too long without proper gear,” said the Tallahassee Police Department on Twitter along with the hashtags # SunshineState # SnowDay # WinterIsHere.

Tallahassee wasn’t the only Florida community to be impacted by the winter storm.

Icy conditions hampered early morning travel as authorities were forced to shut a stretch of Interstate 10 east of Tallahassee.

In Orlando, Florida’s largest theme parks announced that water attractions such as Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay and SeaWorld’s Aquatica were closed Wednesday because of the cold snap.

Parts of Florida are under a Winter Storm Warning as a storm system is expected to dump a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain from northern Florida to North Carolina. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued across the Florida Big Bend and south central Georgia areas. Jacksonville is under a Freeze Warning.

Storm Team Meteorologist Leigh Spann said there is a chance parts of Florida could see some snowflakes “but nothing really sticking.” So, if you want to see some snow, you’ll have to take a road trip. Check out the map, Blue-shaded areas could get snow. The purple and pink areas could see some icing. if you drive in these areas, be careful, conditions could be hazardous.

WFLA News Channel 8 Reporter Amanda Ciavarri traveled to Lake City to cover the winter weather. She reported at 6:30 a.m. that ice was starting to form in Lake City and the area was getting some freezing rain.

At 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, people living in north Tallahassee were seeing freezing rain and sleet. There was also a light glaze of ice forming on surfaces in downtown Tallahassee, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures were in the 20s and 30s overnight in parts of Florida.

Here in the Tampa Bay area, scattered light rain is falling. The rain should end around midday. We’ll see more sunshine by the afternoon, but it will still be cool with highs in the mid-50s.