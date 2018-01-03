Report: President Trump to Attend Bama-Georgia Title Game

WASHINGTON (WKRG) — When thousands of Alabama and Georgia fans pack into Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium next week, the action on the field won’t be the only thing turning heads.

President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to go to Monday’s game. The Atlanta Journal Constitution was the first to report the news, citing “three people with direct knowledge of his plans,” according to a post on the AJC’s political blog.

The college football championship has already come up at least once this week in Washington. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders kicked off her Tuesday briefing talking about the title game.

“The President would like to start by congratulating two great teams from two great states, both in the heart of Trump country,” Sanders said on Tuesday. “We look forward to a fantastic national championship between Georgia and Alabama next week.”

Alabama advanced to the final after defeating Clemson on New Year’s Day. Georgia survived a double-overtime thriller against Oklahoma to secure its spot in the championship.