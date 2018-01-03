MPD Searching for Suspects Near Trimmier Park

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — At least one person is in custody, and Mobile Police appear to be looking for more, in a residential area near Dog River.

MPD says it police responded to a burglary call around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at a home on the 2700 block of Lost River Rd.

Officers started searching for the suspect who led them to the wooded area of the 2900 block of Arc Rd. There’s currently a large police presence in the area.

Multiple MPD patrol cars have responded to an area near Lost River Road and Charlotte Street. A News 5 crew on the scene has spotted several other units patrolling the area.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Helicopter is also aiding in the search.

News 5 is working to gather more information on this breaking news.