Mobile County Man Facing Rape, Child Porn Charges

By Published: Updated:
Bryan Matthew Thompson, 41

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Authorities have arrested a man from Grand Bay on rape, sodomy and sexual torture charges.

Bryan Matthew Thompson, 41, is also facing several counts related to the possession and production of child pornography.

Agents with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) arrested Thompson on Tuesday. According to jail records, he was booked into Mobile Metro Jail just before 8:00 p.m.,

The SBI’s Special Victims Unit received help from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to make the arrest.

Authorities have not said what led to the arrest, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

