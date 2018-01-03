BREAKING UPDATE: Body Found Near Where 65-Year-Old Man Went Missing in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: There is a heavy police presence in the area where Clarence Shute was reported missing on Sunday. Mobile Police tells News 5 that the body of a man has been discovered and they are waiting for positive identification.

Original Story:

A family in Mobile is hoping the public can help find a missing man.

Mobile Police have confirmed to News 5 a missing person report was filed for 65-year old Clarence Edward Shute Jr.

According to a family member, Shute was last seen on New Year’s Eve around 10:50 a.m. wearing gray slacks, a gray long-sleeve shirt, a red vest and black shoes. He was also wearing a gold necklace, bracelet and ring.

The family member told News 5 Shute suffers from short-term memory loss and is diabetic. He lives in the Central Plaza Towers off Bay Shore Avenue and was last seen near the First Baptist Church of Carver Homes on Whitney Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.