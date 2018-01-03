Helpful Hints for Making Sure Your Home is Heat Safe

It’s important to make sure your home is safe as cold weather sweeps the Gulf Coast! Home improvement expert Danny Lipford joined News 5 to talk about a few safety reminders.

“The central air and heating is your main source of heat in most homes,” Lipford said. “But what happens a lot of times… You have that little closet, most the time it’s in the hallway and people tend to wanna stick a few things in there may be some combustible things.”

Lipford also offered helpful tips about space heaters and fireplaces. He says these safety measures are very important.

“People are a little bit desperate when it gets this cold,” Lipford said. “Trying every way they possibly can to stay warm, even using their stove to keep their house warm in the kitchen. Don’t do that. There are so many bad situations that result from that keep it safe and grab an extra blanket.”

Lipford also says it’s important to make sure your smoke detector is working properly. Having a carbon monoxide detector and a fire extinguisher are also great ways to make sure your home stays protected.