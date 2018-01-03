Gallery: It’s Snowing Again Along the Gulf Coast!

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – For the second in time in under a month, snow flurries are falling across the News 5 viewing area. Although not as heavy or widespread as the snowfall of December 8, 2017, viewers are still excited and sharing their pictures!
Did you see snow? Send your pictures and video to News5@wkrg.com.
January 3, 2018 Snow
January 3, 2018 Snow x
