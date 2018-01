Mobile Fire-Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on Mobile’s Northside.

They were called to a home on Barbara Drive near Summerville Street, that’s just West of Highway 45.

The call came in at 2:09 this morning.

Firefighters are battling the fire with temperatures in the mid to lower 30’s.

We have a News 5 crew on the scene and will pass along more details as we get them.