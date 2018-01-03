Cool School Start In Baldwin County

By Published:
Foley Elementary School before dawn as students prepare to go back to class on a very cold morning.

Foley, AL (WKRG)

Baldwin County schools resume classes this Wednesday morning after a long winter break.  It appears students won’t be getting a break from the winter weather this morning.

Superintendent of Schools Eddie Tyler announced they are relaxing the school dress code with the temperatures being so cold.  In a statement he wrote:

Due to this forecast, I am requesting flexibility in regard to our uniform dress code. This request pertains not only to coats and jackets but to all uniform attire. Students will be allowed to wear the warmest clothing possible. Let’s work together to make sure our students stay warm during these very harsh temperatures.

Baldwin isn’t the only school district taking cold weather precautions.

Mobile County Schools are offering the same leeway on the dress code:

Escambia County Schools in Florida have canceled after-school activities for today.

