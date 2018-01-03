City of Pensacola Records Zero Homicides in 2017

While the city of Mobile saw a record year for homicides, Pensacola also set a homicide record.

Pensacola Police went all of 2017 without a single homicide in city limits.

For the first time since 1990, Pensacola did not notch a single homicide. This is a huge deal to the department and they were very excited to share this news.

Public Information Officer Mike Wood says the department is crediting a combination of things for the homicide-free year.

First, they really pushed a “See something, Say something” mentality among the public. Also, the chief and his command staff walked different areas of town, knocked on doors and talked to people about their neighborhoods. Finally, the Pensacola Police Department has developed a gun crimes unit.

This streak actually stretches further than just 2017. Pensacola hasn’t had a homicide since October 2016.

This does not include vehicular homicide.