Byrne Says Look for Continued ‘Chips’ Funding

While the U.S. Senate reconvened today, the U.S. House is set to convene on Monday. Before that, Alabama Representative Bradley Byrne discussed some of the issues important to the Gulf Coast. He spoke with News 5 This Morning’s Jessica Taloney and Bill Riales.

Byrne said he expects long-term funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, ‘CHIP,’ to be approved. The program allows parents who don’t qualify for Medicare to buy affordable insurance for their children.

“We re-authorized that and put some money into it that will get us through the next several weeks–but, we need to have a long-term deal, I think we’re very close to having that–this program enjoys very strong bipartisan support. I do not anticipate that there’s going to be a problem with that at all,” Byrne said.

The program affects some 85 thousand children in Alabama and about 9 million nationwide.

There may also be a welcome relief from traffic congestion for Gulf Coast drivers in about a year. Byrne says he expects a plan for a new bridge over the Mobile River and other highway improvements to move forward. It’s a plan that has been discussed for more than a decade between federal and state transportation officials. The Alabama Department of Transportation will build the bridge using mostly federal money.

Byrne said, “They’ve got four or five different what they call ‘concessions,’ groups of companies that work together to do it. They’ll have a competitive process with them and they’ll pick one of those concession groups and they’ll start building that bridge in about a year from now.”

ALDOT is leaning toward a plan to make the bridge a toll bridge to help pay for it.

Byrne said he also believes that Republicans will retain control of the House after the mid-term elections. He concedes however they may not have as big a majority.