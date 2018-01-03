BREAKING: Body of Missing 65-Year-Old Man Found in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 65-year-old man who went missing on New Year’s Eve in Mobile has been found dead.

Mobile Police responded to a location near the First Baptist Church of Carver Homes on Whitney Street around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police appeared to be concentrating on a field near where Whitney Street dead ends near Three Mile Creek.

Clarence Shute Jr. was last seen just before 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. Shute’s daughter dropped him off at the church for a Sunday service. But she says, instead of walking into the church, Shute started walking through a parking lot. The daughter looked for him but couldn’t find him.

“By the time she made it around the block to see where he was going or try to catch up with him, he was gone,” son Brandon Shute told News 5 on Tuesday.

Members of the U.S. National Reserve Corps joined the search for Shute Tuesday evening. Volunteers and the family were especially concerned because of the freezing temperatures.

About two dozen people searched the area Tuesday evening with the help of a drone.

On Wednesday, Brandon Shute told News 5 that the location where his father’s body was found was only about 50-100 feet from where the drone flew the previous night.

“He was a good dude. He was a straight forward dude. What you see is what you get. About ten years ago he found Christ, and ever since then he’s been going to church and caring for his kids and his grandkids,” Brandon Shute said. “He was very loved. I got nieces that love him like he’s their father.”

The family said Shute suffered from short-term memory loss and was a diabetic who needed two shots of insulin daily.