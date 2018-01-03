Auburn cornerback Carlton Davis declares for NFL draft

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn cornerback Carlton Davis is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

The second-team Associated Press All-American announced his decision in a Twitter post Wednesday, thanking Auburn fans for their support. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound Davis started all three seasons at Auburn, including as a true freshman.

He is projected as an early round pick with some mock drafts having him go in the first round.

Davis had 36 tackles, 11 pass breakups and an interception this season. Coach Gus Malzahn called him “a model of consistency” and said he played an important role in Auburn’s defensive success.

Tailback Kerryon Johnson is also turning pro early.

The Tigers are also losing senior safeties Tray Matthews and Stephen Roberts from the secondary.

