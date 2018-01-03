Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Bundles Up for Frigid Conditions

There are almost 600 animals at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo and that means a lot of extra hay, heaters and blankets during these freezing temperatures.

Midday at the zoo and the lions, tigers and bears are taking advantage of the sun. “The animals are all out basking in the sun,” says head keeper Cyndi Johnson. “It’s just if the temperature was 20 degrees warmer we’d all be happy.”

With temperatures struggling to get above freezing, extra precautions are being made to make sure everyone survives the cold. “We have them in areas that are blocked from all wind and may have a heat source but it’s not what we think is comfortable like 75 degrees which is what we all want right now,” says Johnson.

Tarps and blankets help block the wind, extra hay is being used for enclosures and heat lamps and heaters are helping to keep temperatures tolerable. “This is a little bit more extreme than what we are used too.”

So far, the animals seem to be taking it in stride but the cold weather is just getting started. “The rest of this week is just going to be daunting to try to keep up with what the demands that are going to be here at the zoo,” says Johnson.

In weather like this, the more the merrier when it comes to blankets and tarps, hay and heaters. If you have some you’d like to donate, you can drop them off at the zoo in Gulf Shores.