A Little Perspective on Winter in the South

Whether working or playing, there is no denying it’s cold outside. Unless you are from up North and this is kite flying weather. “It’s pretty comfortable compared to what we left back home,” says Michigan’s Nate Jarvie.

It all depends on how you look at it. “We’re from Fort Wayne, Indiana and it’s about twice as warm here as it is back home,” says Kris Smith.

The white sand at the beach in Gulf Shores might as well be snow as far as locals are concerned. The die-hards bundled up for only a brief stay all while cursing the cold and the wind. “It makes us chuckle a little bit,” says Jarvie.

The cold weather also taking its toll on some of the fish population. Slow to get out of shallow canals and into deeper water they are literally freezing to death. But, it is Winter in a place known as a tropical paradise to many. Souvenirs are still being collected and memories are being made – only now for Kris Smith, it’s a selfie taken in front of a frozen fountain. “Send it to my husband and tell him I’m enjoying my beach vacation.”

Whether working or playing, love it or hate it, everyone can agree on one thing. “I hope it gets warmer,” says Pat English. For a lot of folks that can’t happen soon enough.