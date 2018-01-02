Woman In Mobile Looking For Help Following Fire

Related Coverage Woman Loses Home in Sunday Morning Fire

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

One family in west Mobile is working to put their lives back together. An accidental house fire has them searching for new housing and basic needs. They still have questions about where to go next. Sharon Dees was burned out of her home Sunday morning. She had left to pick up some food. When she came back her home was engulfed in flames. The home is on First Street right off of Cody Road. We’ve heard of people who’ve survived with just the clothes on their back. That’s certainly true for Ms. Dees as well. She’s wearing the same outfit she was two days ago when we came out to this fire. She lost everything but is grateful her two sons, who also lived there were not hurt.

“It hit me real hard because I lost everything but it also blessed my heart, I’m so grateful my sons got out of there, they didn’t get hurt, we wasn’t here to be hurt I’m still devastated behind it but I just don’t know,” said Sharon Dees. She says the fire started when someone left a pot on the stove unattended. The fire started in the kitchen area and spread to other parts of the house, everything inside was damaged. For the time being, she’s living with her sister but is still looking for help. If you can help, Sharon Dees left us this phone number to contact her family 251-930-3192.