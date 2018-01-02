Suspect Wanted for Allegedly Punching 72-Year-Old Man in Mobile

WKRG Staff Published:

TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are seeking assistance in identifying a suspect.

According to Mobile Police, the suspect allegedly punched a 72-year-old man in the back at the Walmart in Tillman’s corner on December 14, 2017.

Police say the incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. when the victim tried to get past several people blocking an aisle. In a Facebook post, Mobile Police said they “would love to hold him accountable for his behavior.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.

